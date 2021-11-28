UrduPoint.com

AJK CJ, President Discussed Process Of Induction Of Judges Against Vacant Positions In AJK HC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

AJK CJ, President discussed process of induction of judges against vacant positions in AJK HC

MIRPUR AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Nov, 2021 )mmu & Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Saturday called on the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu & Kashmir House.

According to a media release, both the CJ and president discussed the matter of appointment of judges against vacant positions to the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The official of AJK President office informed late Saturday night that the meeting decided to soon launch the exercise of due consultation with the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on the matter.

"It was also decided to gear up the process of mutual consultations among the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the AJK High Court for early completion of the process of appointment of Judges against the posts falling vacant in the High Court of the State since long", the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Court

Recent Stories

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

50 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.