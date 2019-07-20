UrduPoint.com
AJK CJ Visits Calamity Hit Neelam Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 20 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Chauhdry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia Saturday visited calamity hit Lesswa village in Neelum Valley to monitor the rehabilitation process.

The chief justice took round of relief camps and inquired about well being of the affectees. Talking to them he said they should not feel alone in the hours of grief.

"We equally share their pain and will leave no stone unturned to minimize their sufferings," he added.

The chief justice also inspected flood damages at Batlak, Lower Bela, Upper Bela and Domel.

He directed the district administration and authorities concerned to arrange alternative accommodation for the flood affectees. All resources should be utilized for the rehabilitation of the affectees, he added.

He gave a cheque to the district administration to meet requirements of the affectees.

Justice Zia also visited residences of the martyrs and expressed sympathies with them.

The chief justice was accompanied by Judge of Supreme Court, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal.

