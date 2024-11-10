AJK climate action report calls for gender-inclusive policies amid growing climate threats

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A groundbreaking report on the Climate Change Gender Action Plan (CCGAP) for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change on women in the region, exposing them to intensified risks related to livelihood security, health, education, and personal safety, including an increased likelihood of gender-based violence.

Authored by Ayesha Khan and Huzaifa Khan and published by the Centre for Peace, Development, and Reforms (CPDR), the report was unveiled at a well-attended event sponsored by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the Federal metropolis late Saturday, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement by promoting inclusive climate resilience.

During the event, Ayesha and Huzaifa Khan stressed the urgent need for gender-focused policies in AJ&K’s climate strategy, emphasizing that gender mainstreaming requires sustained commitment to produce meaningful outcomes.

Deputy Executive Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Programme at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr. Shafqat Munir Ahmad praised the report’s in-depth gender analysis, particularly its focus on the cryosphere's degradation and the critical water resource challenges facing AJ&K. He also highlighted how the report amplifies the voices of AJ&K’s women, linking them with global movements for climate justice and emphasizing their role in advancing nature-based solutions and ecosystem restoration through adaptive practices.

Professor Shaheen Akhtar of the National Defense University, Islamabad, commended the report’s potential as a guide for policymakers to strengthen pathways for empowering women in AJ&K’s climate action initiatives. She noted that the report not only addresses gender disparities in climate resilience but also advocates for women’s active participation in decision-making, which is essential for a more comprehensive and sustainable climate response.

Dr. Sheharyar Khan from Iqra University, Islamabad, highlighted the report’s emphasis on prioritizing and supporting women, especially vulnerable groups, in climate-sensitive areas. According to Dr. Khan, the report offers strategies to train and empower women to build resilience, ensuring they can effectively cope with climate-related disasters and contribute to strengthening community resilience.

In his remarks, Abdur Raziq Khattak, General Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at OGDCL, expressed a commitment to future support for similar initiatives and encouraged young researchers to contribute innovative climate solutions. He underscored the importance of community participation in disaster response, which is crucial for developing inclusive and effective strategies.

Wrapping up the event, Irtaza Muhammad, CPDR’s Executive Director, noted that the CPDR conducted research’s core aim is to embed gender perspectives into all aspects of climate policies, programs, and strategies within AJ&K, ensuring equal opportunities for women and men alike. He added that this approach enhances women’s access to, participation in, and benefits from climate action initiatives across AJ&K’s governance framework.

The event also featured insights from prominent figures, including author Qaiser Khan, Jalaludin Mughal, Sardar Wasi Tahir Advocate, and student leader Uzair Sarfaraz, all of whom stressed the importance of gender-sensitive climate policies in AJ&K, one of Pakistan’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

