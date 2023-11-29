AJK coalition treasury benches repose full confidence in leadership of PM Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2023) A meeting of members of the ruling Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) parliamentary parties, chaired by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has reposed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister AnwarulHaq.

The meeting, held late Tuesday. in the state metropolis, was attended by members of all the coalition parties in power.

The participants of the meeting also discussed in detail the current political situation in the liberated state .

