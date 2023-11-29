Open Menu

AJK Coalition Treasury Benches Repose Full Confidence In Leadership Of PM Anwar Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

AJK coalition treasury benches repose full confidence in leadership of PM Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2023) A meeting of members of the ruling Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) parliamentary parties, chaired by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has reposed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister AnwarulHaq.

The meeting, held late Tuesday. in the state metropolis, was attended by members of all the coalition parties in power.

The participants of the meeting also discussed in detail the current political situation in the liberated state .

APP/ ahr

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference ca ..

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case

6 minutes ago
 FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

1 hour ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

4 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

6 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan