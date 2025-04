AJK commends role of local journalist bodies to disperse protest march

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has expressed his contentment with the peaceful dispersal of a protest march by journalists from Islamabad while commending the AKNS, a body of newspaper owners, and the Press Foundation for their pivotal role in addressing the matter judiciously.

Speaking to the media after offering Fateh for the mother of a senior Journalist Syed Afaq Hussain Shah at his residence on Thursday evening the Prime Minister noted that the challenges faced by working journalists were also a subject of discussion during the negotiations between the government’s committee and the marchers.

He lamented that the negotiating team of the press freedom marchers, led by Afzal Butt, did not accept the reasonable proposals presented by the AKNS. The government made extensive efforts to persuade the PFUJ leadership prior to the protest.

"The journalist organizations are aware of the government's initiatives," he stated, emphasizing that all possible measures were taken to resolve the issue through dialogue.

"It is also positive development that the matter had been taken before the court" the Prime Minister remarked, underscoring the importance of respecting judicial authority. In response to a query, he affirmed that the government would defend the FIR in court.

The Prime Minister clarified that the provisions of the FIR filed by the government against a newspaper owner are bailable.

He pointed out that the march, which involved a bunch of 70 journalists, was portrayed as if it were a massive demonstration.

"Tickers were run on television screens to exaggerate the situation", he maintained.

The government, he asserted, does not wish for fifth-generation warfare to be waged against AJK under the pretext of journalism.

"Those who brought the marchers to Muzaffarabad intended for the protest to occur at the assembly gate, hoping the government would resort to force," he added, reiterating that maintaining peace is the government's highest priority.

The government will not tolerate any conspiracies against national security institutions.

The current circumstances in Azad Kashmir must be viewed in the context of the broader situation in Pakistan.

I commend the intelligence agencies and police of Azad Kashmir for their efforts in preserving peace and order in the region.

The perpetrators of the murders of Sajjad Resham and Assistant Sub-Inspector have also been arrested.

"We will not allow the relationship of Kashmiris with Pakistan to weaken", he added.

"As the prime minister of the state, I will uphold my constitutional duties," he emphasized.

He also expressed his gratitude to the police and security forces for their efforts in preserving peace and order during the march.

The prime minister acknowledged the prompt actions taken by the police to combat terrorism.

Government ministers including Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Sardar Mir Akbar and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed were also present on the occasion.