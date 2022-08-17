UrduPoint.com

AJK Commerce Minister Sacked From Office

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 09:23 PM

AJK Commerce Minister sacked from office

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday dismissed Minister for Commerce and Industry, Maqbool Ahmed Gujjar from the office for violating the government's code of conduct, party policy and rules of business, it was officially announced.

Gujjar was currently heading six departments including the ministry of commerce and industry of AJK.

According to an official notification issued by Additional Secretary Services (Cabinet Division) Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed Gujjar was dismissed from the cabinet for violating the government's code of conduct, party policy and rules of business.

Chaudhry Maqbool was repeatedly warned by the party (ruling PTI AJK) leadership and the government, but despite this, he did not desist from the illegal actions, on which he was dismissed from the cabinet held in the State metropolis on Wednesday, said the notification.

