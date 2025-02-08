AJK concludes successful 5-day Polio eradication drive, vaccinates thousands of children

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has successfully concluded its 5-day integrated national polio eradication drive, administering polio vaccine drops to a significant number of children under 5 years of age.

The drive, which started on December 16, vaccinated a major portion of the targeted 742,500 children across AJK's 10 districts, the AJK State Health sources told APP on Saturday.

Sources further revealed that in Muzaffarabad, over 120,000 children were targeted for vaccination, while in Mirpur district, at least 76,650 children under 5 years of age received the polio vaccine. The drive was conducted by 3,995 mobile teams of paramedics, who visited door-to-door, and 450 fixed centers set up at local government hospitals and health facilities.

The AJK State Health Services Department, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), made adequate arrangements to execute the polio-eradication campaign . A central polio control room was set up in Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive and receive complaints.

District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain while exclusively talking to APP, confirmed the successful conclusion of the drive in Mirpur district, where over 400 mobile teams of paramedics visited door-to-door and served at 41 fixed centers and 14 transit points.

