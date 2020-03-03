AJK constitutes special task force to handle coronavirus epidemic threat: Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

While issuing alert and immediate funds Rs5 million to acquire special equipment, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government had constituted a special task force besides taking other measures to handle possible spread of coronavirus epidemic after a number of people arrived from China and Iran but no positive case had been detected so for, said Minister Health Dr Najeeb Naqi

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :While issuing alert and immediate funds Rs5 million to acquire special equipment, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government had constituted a special task force besides taking other measures to handle possible spread of coronavirus epidemic after a number of people arrived from China and Iran but no positive case had been detected so for, said Minister Health Dr Najeeb Naqi.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said those who returned from China and Iran include 85 students who had been studying in China and 31 pilgrims from Iran while hundreds were expected to come as more than 5,000 pilgrims from all over the country were still in Iran.

"We are in touch with the immigration department to identify that how many pilgrims from Azad Kashmir have gone to Iran who will be kept in quarantine centers on their return," Dr Naqi said adding the government had established a quarantine center at each divisional headquarter in the region.

He said a total of 106 China nationals were living in AJK and three of them had recently return from China but no symptoms of the infection had been found in them after check up and they were living with their fellows.

He said a special emergency cell had been established in the office of the chief secretary while a control room was working at the director general health's office at the same time and he was taking updates and input every day from the officials concerned.

"Special isolation wards equipped with all medical facilities comprising 10 beds each have been established at 5 hospitals in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the treatment of coronavirus patients while a chest Hospital in the rural area of Bagh district is being prepared to keep such patients in case of any outbreak at large scale," the minister disclosed.

He said surveillance teams had been deputed at all the 11 entry points to Azad Kashmir from Pakistan to allow the entry of people coming from China or Iran after test declaring no signs of coronavirus infection in them. He said these teams had been provided thermal detectors.

He said besides these measures, health workers were being trained with the collaboration of WHO to handle the patients while protectors for doctors and medical workers were also being acquired and a rapid task force comprising doctors and health workers headed by Dr Nadeem, in-charge of infectious diseases control, had been formed to reach at any place wherever such patient would be identified.