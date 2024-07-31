AJK Council members call on Amir Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Council members called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam at Kashmir Council on Wednesday.

During the meetings, the matters pertaining to Kashmir Council development projects and problems faced by the masses were discussed in detail, said a press release.

They also discussed preparations regarding Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5.

The minister said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed in an effective manner on August 5. The Council members briefed the minister regarding preparations for August 5 "Youm-e-Istehsal".

The AJK Council members included Khawaja Tariq Saeed Advocate, Raja Shujah Khursheed, Sardar Adnan Khalid, Younas Mir and Hanif Malik. Joint Secretary AJK Council Ali Akbar Khattak also attended the meeting.