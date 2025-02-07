AJK Councillors Demand Empowerment Of Local Dodies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A massive convention of civic body members from Mirpur division, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has urged the AJK government to immediately empower local bodies.
The convention, attended by hundreds of councillors, demanded the approval of the proposed Local Government Act through consensus among elected civic body members.
Raja Naveed Akhter, Chairman of Mirpur District Council, and Ch Usman Ali Khalid, City Mayor, hosted the day-long convention on Friday.
Deputy Mayor Ramzan Chughtai emphasized the need for equal distribution of the Local Government Department's budget and accreditation of people's rights under the civic bodies' rule of business.
Speakers, including Sardar Javed Sharif and Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, warned that thousands of civic body members would not hesitate to make sacrifices to secure the mandate of the people and their due rights. They expressed gratitude to the AJK Legislative Assembly members for consenting to the Draft Act 2025, which paves the way for local bodies' empowerment.
APP/ahr/378
