AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) A the full bench of the Azad Kashmir High Court on Tuesday disqualified the Prime Minister, Tanvir Ilyas.

The decision was made following a contempt of court hearing where the high court bench refused to accept the apology offered by Sardar Tanvir Ilyas.

The court had summoned AJK PM Tanveer Iliyas in response to a contempt notice, which was issued after he criticized the stay orders at a public meeting. The Prime Minister's remarks were deemed to be affecting the government's performance, and as a result, the court found him guilty of contempt.

In its verdict, the bench sentenced the regional Prime Minister to detention until the rising of the court.

The bench stated, "The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir has committed contempt of the court."

Following this decision, Tanvir Ilyas has appealed to the Azad Kashmir Supreme Court against his disqualification.

However, the sentence will not come into effect after the court's time has been completed. The high court has released a detailed order after the case hearing, stating that the sentence period has been completed.

It is essential to respect the judicial system and its decisions, as they play a crucial role in maintaining the rule of law in any country. The contempt of court is a serious offense and must be dealt with appropriately to ensure the smooth functioning of the government and the legal system.