AJK court imposes fine on gynecologist for damaging patient

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :An additional district and session judge in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 2 million on a senior gynecologist for damaging her patient's internal organs during surgery.

A resident of the nearby village Kharik of Rawalakot town, Salma Zahid wife of Zahid Hussain, had filed a damage suit against Gynecologist Dr Rukhsana Bashir in 2019 alleging that after she refused to get operated at the latter's private clinic, the accused carried her delivery operation at a government hospital and damaged her internal organs in 2017.

The court concluded the hearing of the case after three years and announced judgment on Tuesday imposing a fine of Rs. 2 million on the doctor after the charge was proved against her.

The petitioner had claimed that due to the carelessness of the doctor, her internal organs got damaged resulting in disability, adding she was facing difficulties in her routine life.

The petitioner had prayed the court that the accused be ordered to pay her Rs. 30 million as damages but the court after concluding the hearing, imposed Rs. 2 million fine on the doctor to be paid to the aggrieved party.