AJK Cultural Academy Chief Condemns Quetta Railway Station Incident Of Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2024) Director General (DG), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cultural academy, Faizan Arif Mughal, has strongly condemned the suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, he said that the horrific act of terrorism had deeply saddened everyone in the country.

"The terrorists are scared of Pakistan’s rapid progress.

" Mughal said and emphasized the resolve of Pakistan's security forces and its people, saying, "Our valiant security forces and people are determined to eradicate terrorism from its roots".

Highlighting the sacrifices given by Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism, he stressed that this battle would continue until its rightful conclusion. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims and prayed for the speed recovery of the injured in the tragic incident.

