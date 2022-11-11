UrduPoint.com

AJK Decides To Hold Winter Sports Festival In January

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

AJK decides to hold winter sports festival in January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday decided to hold winter sports festival in January this year to attract tourists and promote local talent.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Usman Charchar and attended by Secretaries and Director Generals (DGs) tourism, sports, culture and information departments besides Commissioners and deputy commissioners of the north regions.

The meeting approved the schedule of the festival which would continue from January 25 to Feburary 04 and sports events will be organized at Ganga Choti in Bagh District, at Peer Chinasi in Muzaffarabad District and Arang Kail in Neelum Valley District.

The meeting constituted an organizing and management committee headed by Secretary sports and comprising DGs sports, tourism and PR departments, commissioners of all the three divisions, deputy inspector generals (DIGs) police and representatives of the NGOs.

The CS directed all the departments to coordinate and contribute for the success of the festival and make all arrangements including issuance of NOCs, security arrangements at the event spots, lodging arrangements for the sport persons and other reverent people, transport and continuous clearance of roads in the areas to ensure easy access.

He also directed to engage private sector as well for the successful organization of the festival. He said the event would portray a positive picture of the region besides income generation and promotion of tourism.

Related Topics

Police Sports Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Event All From Government

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

36 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.