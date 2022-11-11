AJK decides to hold winter sports festival in January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday decided to hold winter sports festival in January this year to attract tourists and promote local talent.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Usman Charchar and attended by Secretaries and Director Generals (DGs) tourism, sports, culture and information departments besides Commissioners and deputy commissioners of the north regions.

The meeting approved the schedule of the festival which would continue from January 25 to Feburary 04 and sports events will be organized at Ganga Choti in Bagh District, at Peer Chinasi in Muzaffarabad District and Arang Kail in Neelum Valley District.

The meeting constituted an organizing and management committee headed by Secretary sports and comprising DGs sports, tourism and PR departments, commissioners of all the three divisions, deputy inspector generals (DIGs) police and representatives of the NGOs.

The CS directed all the departments to coordinate and contribute for the success of the festival and make all arrangements including issuance of NOCs, security arrangements at the event spots, lodging arrangements for the sport persons and other reverent people, transport and continuous clearance of roads in the areas to ensure easy access.

He also directed to engage private sector as well for the successful organization of the festival. He said the event would portray a positive picture of the region besides income generation and promotion of tourism.