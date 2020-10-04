UrduPoint.com
AJK Decides To Re-impose Restrictions To Overcome COVID Spread.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

AJK decides to re-impose restrictions to overcome COVID spread.

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to re-impose lock down as COVID – 19 are growing more than 8% in the region much higher compared to the other parts of the country, said a hand out issued by the government.

According to handout, the decision was taken in a high level meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The meeting expressed its serious concern over the increasing patients of corona pandemic and directed to formulate a comprehensive policy within two days for implementation of lock down in the state.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that economic powers of the world had failed to counter the effects of COVID 19 despite having all resources therefore effective and timely steps are needed to check the growing pandemic. He said despite having limited resources all available resources would be utilized to control the pandemic.

The Prime Minister directed the official to make strict checking at all entry points and implementation of complete SOPs in all the educational institutions of the state. He said religious, political and social gathering will be made limited to deal with the pandemic.

He appealed to the general public to adopt precautionary measures and use of masks be made compulsory in all offices and other public places as well in transport vehicles to save the lives of the people and added that violators will be dealt according to the law.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed by the AJK health department about the increasing patients of COVID-19 and added that there are 8.3 percent of corona patients positive in AJK which is higher than any other provinces of Pakistan. The health department also briefed the Prime Minister about the present number of corona patients and hospitalization facilities extended to them in all over Azad Kashmir.

