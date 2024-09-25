AJK Delegation Calls On Minister Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Shah Ghulam Qadir on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam in his office and discussed the matters related to AJK.
The delegation comprising Vice President of PML-N AJK Dr Najeeb Naqi and Sardar Tariq Mehmood, said a press release.
During the meeting, issues of mutual interest related to India's mock elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), AJK’s development and overall political situation were discussed.
Speaking to the delegation on this occasion, the minister said that India is illegally conducting fake elections in IIOJK, which is an open violation of United Nations resolutions. He said that Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support were with Kashmiri people.
Shah Ghulam Qadir thanked the federal minister on this occasion and further said that the Kashmiri people were disgusted with the fake and pretend election process in IIOJK. He said that the hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistan.
