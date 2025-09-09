AJK Delegation Meets KP Governor To Discuss Kashmir Issue, National Unity Agenda
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor's House in Peshawar on Tuesday.
The delegation included former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Minister for Local Government Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, and MLAs Hassan Ibrahim and Basharat Hussain.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the global dimension of the Kashmir issue and the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
The delegation informed the Governor that they were consulting with the country’s political leadership to develop a one-point national agenda on Kashmir.
They said an All Parties Conference (APC) would be convened at the national level to prepare a unanimous stance, with invitations extended to the Chairman of the Senate, Speakers, Chief Ministers, and Governors.
The meeting also touched on recent flood devastations across the country, encroachments along riverbanks, and broader political and administrative matters. Various proposals were discussed on how to highlight the Kashmir cause more effectively at the global level.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
He said overseas Pakistanis were also raising their voices for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.
“The day is not far when the people of Kashmir will succeed in achieving their right to freedom,” he remarked, paying tribute to the resilience and struggle of the Kashmiri people.
The Governor hosted a special luncheon in honor of the delegation and also arranged an informative tour of the historic Governor's House building.
