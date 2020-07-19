AJK detects 27 fresh Corona virus positive cases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel coronavirus increase after 27 more cases, tested positive, detected during last 24 hours raising tally to 1915 across the State on Sunday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 1201 patients out of total of 1915 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Sunday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 27 new cases in AJK – which include 06 each in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, 08 in Bagh, 02 in Neelam Valley, 04 in Kotli and one in Bhimbher.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.