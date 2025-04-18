Open Menu

AJK District Council Chairman Calls On Governor GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

AJK district council chairman calls on Governor GB

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) Mirpur AJK District Council, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah and had a detailed discussion on the Kashmir issue and the proposals for its early peaceful resolution, as well as the current political situation in the country.

The Chairman District Council invited Governor Gilgit-Baltistan to visit Mirpur, which he graciously accepted, an official spokesperson of district council told APP here on Friday.

"On this occasion, both the leaders resolve that the people of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan stand one, and the eternal bonds of love and affection between them will always endure", the spokesperson added.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

33 minutes ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

49 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

57 minutes ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

5 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

5 hours ago
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

5 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

7 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

7 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

7 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan