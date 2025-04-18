AJK District Council Chairman Calls On Governor GB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) Mirpur AJK District Council, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah and had a detailed discussion on the Kashmir issue and the proposals for its early peaceful resolution, as well as the current political situation in the country.
The Chairman District Council invited Governor Gilgit-Baltistan to visit Mirpur, which he graciously accepted, an official spokesperson of district council told APP here on Friday.
"On this occasion, both the leaders resolve that the people of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan stand one, and the eternal bonds of love and affection between them will always endure", the spokesperson added.
APP/ahr/378
