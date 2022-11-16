UrduPoint.com

AJK- DWP Approves 26 Projects Worth Rs. 7.384 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:55 PM

AJK- DWP approves 26 projects worth Rs. 7.384 billion

Azad Jammu and Kashmir development working party (AJK-DWP) on Wednesday approved 26 projects of different sectors worth Rs. 7.384 billion and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper monitoring and timely completion

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir development working party (AJK-DWP) on Wednesday approved 26 projects of different sectors worth Rs. 7.384 billion and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper monitoring and timely completion.

The DWP met with additional chief secretary development Fiaz Ali Abbasi in chair and attended by representatives of Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Kashmir affairs, Finance and administrative heads of all concerned departments including planning and development.

The development projects approved in the meeting included provision of furniture to girls middle, high and higher secondary schools, provision of facilities in the colleges, construction of 9 kilometer roads within the jurisdiction of Kotli and Bagh development authorities, computerization of land record of Mirpur Development Authority, capacity building of tourism department, automation of election commission and establishment if IT center in Muzaffarabad.

Establishment of child welfare center in Poonch District, Establishment of shelter home for women in Bagh, Poonch and Mirpur districts, construction of revenue complex in Muzaffarabad and capacity building of local government department were also approved in the meeting.

The meeting also gave go ahead signal for installation of solar energy systems in 64 basic health units (BHUs) in the region with a cost of Rs. 458 million from foreign assistance component.

The meeting gave clearance for approval from Federal government a project worth Rs. 3 billion for settlement of Kashmiri refugees of 1989 onward and approved a scheme worth Rs.330 million for development work in refugee colony in Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Blinken in Call With Aliyev Urges Adherence to Arm ..

Blinken in Call With Aliyev Urges Adherence to Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire - St ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian State Security on Alert for January Pro ..

Belarusian State Security on Alert for January Provocations

2 minutes ago
 Strict monitoring of flour supply being ensured: D ..

Strict monitoring of flour supply being ensured: DC

2 minutes ago
 You are non-entity, Marriyum reminds Imran of his ..

You are non-entity, Marriyum reminds Imran of his political status

2 minutes ago
 Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating ..

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating Thaw in NATO-Russia Relations ..

4 minutes ago
 168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.