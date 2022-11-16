AJK- DWP approves 26 projects worth Rs. 7.384 billion

Azad Jammu and Kashmir development working party (AJK-DWP) on Wednesday approved 26 projects of different sectors worth Rs. 7.384 billion and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper monitoring and timely completion

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir development working party (AJK-DWP) on Wednesday approved 26 projects of different sectors worth Rs. 7.384 billion and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper monitoring and timely completion.

The DWP met with additional chief secretary development Fiaz Ali Abbasi in chair and attended by representatives of Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Kashmir affairs, Finance and administrative heads of all concerned departments including planning and development.

The development projects approved in the meeting included provision of furniture to girls middle, high and higher secondary schools, provision of facilities in the colleges, construction of 9 kilometer roads within the jurisdiction of Kotli and Bagh development authorities, computerization of land record of Mirpur Development Authority, capacity building of tourism department, automation of election commission and establishment if IT center in Muzaffarabad.

Establishment of child welfare center in Poonch District, Establishment of shelter home for women in Bagh, Poonch and Mirpur districts, construction of revenue complex in Muzaffarabad and capacity building of local government department were also approved in the meeting.

The meeting also gave go ahead signal for installation of solar energy systems in 64 basic health units (BHUs) in the region with a cost of Rs. 458 million from foreign assistance component.

The meeting gave clearance for approval from Federal government a project worth Rs. 3 billion for settlement of Kashmiri refugees of 1989 onward and approved a scheme worth Rs.330 million for development work in refugee colony in Muzaffarabad.