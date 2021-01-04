UrduPoint.com
AJK-DWP Reviews 5 Developmental Projects Costing Rs.4.6 Billion:

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:21 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Working Developmental Party (AJK-DWP) in its ninth Meeting on Monday under the chair of AJK Additional Chief Secretary for Development Dr.Syed Asif Hussain reviewed 5 different developmental projects worth Rs.4.6 Billion.

The Meeting was attended by all concerned Secretaries; high officials of different departments including the secretary for Planning and Development besides, the representatives from government of Pakistan attended the meeting through a video link.

The five projects of Health Department, Physical Planning and Housing and concerned sectors of communication have been evaluated in the Meeting worth 4.

6 billion rupees.

The DWP in its Meeting discussed the projects in length including establishing RHC Patan Sher Khan Project in district Sudhnoti, reviewed project of Shaheed Banazir Bhatto Medical College, project of providing basic needs in district Bhimber, the project of construction and maintenance of 20 KMs link roads in LA-26/27 under phase-IX in Muzaffarabad district besides, Design & feasibility study project of Kashmir Highway and Jeengh Dewariyan corridor project (136.2 Kms) were also the part agenda during the Meeting.

