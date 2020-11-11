AJK DWP reviews 5 projects worth Rs.1173.6 mln

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party meeting Wednesday reviewed five different projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party meeting Wednesday reviewed five different projects worth Rs 1173.6 million The meeting was held here chaired by AJK Additional Chief Secretary for Development Dr.Syed Asif Hussain and was attended by AJK Secretary Health Major General Ehsan Altaf Satti, Secretary Power Abid Awan, Secretary Public Works Ghulam Bashir Mughal, High officials of Planning and Development.

The meeting apprised the projects including the remaining work of 150 bed DHQ Hospital Palundari, maintenance of tremor effected high power supply line of 11KV and 0.4KV lines of Bhimber and Mirpur districts respectively, the feasibility study of 1.

0MW Hydro Power project at Falvai of District Neelum, purchasing and maintenance of heavy Machines for maintenance of roads and removing of landslides in northern zone and the construction of 80 Meter long RCC Bridge at Betrrar Nula of Chanjal area in district Kotly.

Addressing the Meeting, Dr. Asif stressed upon the concerned Secretaries to ensure strict physical and financial monitoring of the projects and also ensure the completion of the projects as per approved mechanism of PC-1.

He said that rules should be kept in mind while designing the projects and directed for ensuring transparent completion of the projects within given time.