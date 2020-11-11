UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK DWP Reviews 5 Projects Worth Rs.1173.6 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:46 PM

AJK DWP reviews 5 projects worth Rs.1173.6 mln

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party meeting Wednesday reviewed five different projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party meeting Wednesday reviewed five different projects worth Rs 1173.6 million The meeting was held here chaired by AJK Additional Chief Secretary for Development Dr.Syed Asif Hussain and was attended by AJK Secretary Health Major General Ehsan Altaf Satti, Secretary Power Abid Awan, Secretary Public Works Ghulam Bashir Mughal, High officials of Planning and Development.

The meeting apprised the projects including the remaining work of 150 bed DHQ Hospital Palundari, maintenance of tremor effected high power supply line of 11KV and 0.4KV lines of Bhimber and Mirpur districts respectively, the feasibility study of 1.

0MW Hydro Power project at Falvai of District Neelum, purchasing and maintenance of heavy Machines for maintenance of roads and removing of landslides in northern zone and the construction of 80 Meter long RCC Bridge at Betrrar Nula of Chanjal area in district Kotly.

Addressing the Meeting, Dr. Asif stressed upon the concerned Secretaries to ensure strict physical and financial monitoring of the projects and also ensure the completion of the projects as per approved mechanism of PC-1.

He said that rules should be kept in mind while designing the projects and directed for ensuring transparent completion of the projects within given time.

Related Topics

Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Million

Recent Stories

PNS Zulfiqar visits Turkey to participate in MAVI ..

1 minute ago

Indian Health Ministry Offers BRICS to Create Road ..

4 minutes ago

Major Hardships Prevent Lebanon From Aiding Return ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 hour ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

1 hour ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.