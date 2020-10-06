UrduPoint.com
AJK DWP Reviews Reviews Development Projects Worth Rs. 5.75 Bln

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

AJK DWP reviews reviews development projects worth Rs. 5.75 bln

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party (AJ&K DWP) on Tuesday reviewed Rs. 5.75 billion worth public development projects devised for various parts of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) , :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party (AJ&K DWP) on Tuesday reviewed Rs. 5.75 billion worth public development projects devised for various parts of the state.

A meeting of AJK DWP held here with Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Syed Asif Hussain in the chair, it was officially stated.

Besides other projects reviewed in the meeting included setting up of National Parks, provision of life saving services in the major hospitals and provision of hygienic drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to the people in collaboration with the government of Pakistan, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

The sources continued that the establishment of integrated diseases surveillance and response system and natural calamities control programmed were also deliberated during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) called for the completion of projects within the specified time and added that no compromise will be made on the quality of the work.

Asif called for intensifying the effective monitoring system to check the quality of developmental work.

