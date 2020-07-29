AJK DWP reviews Rs. 1.784 billion worth 13 development projects for 2020-21 fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 29 (APP):The AJK Development Working Party of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government reviewed Rs. 1.784 billion worth 13 developmental projects for various parts of the State, it was officially said.

The AJK DWP discussed the projects in its1st meeting for fiscal year 2020-21, held with the Additional Chief SecretARY(Development) in the chair in State metropolis late Tuesday.

The projects are related to Forest, Fisheries,sports, Youth & Culture, Physical Planning & Housing, Social Welfare, Communication & Works and Power sectors.

Addressing the meeting the ACSD Dr.

Syed Asif Hussain directed the heads of the departments to formulate a comprehensive plan to achieve the targets of development set by the government for the current financial year. He directedthe secretaries to accelerate the pace of progress on various development projects and avoid additional expenditure, and ensure the complete monitoring of the developmental projects so that the projects could completed with in stipulated period.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Federal Government through video link, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of Planning & Development Department.