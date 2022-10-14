UrduPoint.com

AJK, EC Announces Local Bodies Election On Nov 27

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AJK, EC announces Local Bodies election on Nov 27

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced schedule for Local Bodies (LB) elections in the region according to which polling will be held on November 27.

The nomination papers will be filed before Returning Officer from October 14 to 21 during office hours while scrutiny of papers will be conducted on next day before publications of the list on same day.

Last date for filing appeals before election tribunals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers has been fixed as October 26 before 2 p.m. and hearing of appeals and decisions will be announced by next three days up till October 28.

Final lists of contesting candidates will be published on October 29 after passing withdrawal date on the same day while symbols of election will be allotted to contesting candidates on October 31 with the publication of list of candidates showing their election symbols on same day.

Polling will be held on November 27 after a 25 days electioneering from 8 a.m. in the morning till 5 p.m evening and results will be announced after conclusion of counting on each polling station and latter by EC after compilation of complete result.

The Election Commission has also announced Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates contesting elections besides imposing ban on transfer postings without prior approval of EC and announcement of new development schemes in any constituency by the government.

All administrators appointed by the government on local bodies' posts have been removed from their offices by Election Commission till polling day.

