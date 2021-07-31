UrduPoint.com

AJK EC Asks Successful Candidates To Submit Details Of Their Election Expenditures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:46 PM

AJK EC asks successful candidates to submit details of their election expenditures

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (EC) has asked the successful candidates of the Legislative Assembly to submit the details of their election expenditures to the returning officer of their respective constituency within 35 days after issuance of the official notification by the election commission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (EC) has asked the successful candidates of the Legislative Assembly to submit the details of their election expenditures to the returning officer of their respective constituency within 35 days after issuance of the official notification by the election commission.

The election commission through an official notification issued on Saturday asked the successful candidates to file the complete details of their election expenditures on form No 28 to the returning officer of their respective constituency as the election process has been completed and the Names of the successful candidates had also been notified by the commission.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Two killed in Deans Centre over electricity bills ..

Two killed in Deans Centre over electricity bills dispute

3 minutes ago
 Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinde ..

LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinder

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders competing drainage project i ..

Chief Minister orders competing drainage project in cities' low-laying areas

5 minutes ago
 Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi ..

Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi with Japan

5 minutes ago
 7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.