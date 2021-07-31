AJK EC asks successful candidates to submit details of their election expenditures

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (EC) has asked the successful candidates of the Legislative Assembly to submit the details of their election expenditures to the returning officer of their respective constituency within 35 days after issuance of the official notification by the election commission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (EC) has asked the successful candidates of the Legislative Assembly to submit the details of their election expenditures to the returning officer of their respective constituency within 35 days after issuance of the official notification by the election commission.

The election commission through an official notification issued on Saturday asked the successful candidates to file the complete details of their election expenditures on form No 28 to the returning officer of their respective constituency as the election process has been completed and the Names of the successful candidates had also been notified by the commission.