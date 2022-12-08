AJK EC expresses full satisfaction on overall holding of AJK LB poll in free, fair, peaceful manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 08 (APP):Senior Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz here on Thursday expressed full satisfaction over the phased holding of the local bodies elections process in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and peaceful manner – that ended in third and last phase in Mirpur division.

Talking to media during visit to various polling stations to assess the polling process in its third and last phase, he expressed the hope that the overall turnout of the voting would be extremely satisfactory since the local government elections in AJK are being held after a long break of over 31 years, he underlined.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Shoukat Ali, DIG Police Mirpur Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, Director General PID AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal, Divisional Director PID Mirpur Tariq Jameel Durrani, Div. Information Officer Javeid Mallick, DC Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal and other senior officials of the Mirpur division and district administration were also present on the occasion.

The Senior Member AJK EC continued that since the third and last phase of the AJK LB polls was completed in Mirpur division next to the completion of the elections process in Muzaffarabad and Poonch Divisions respectively on November 27 and December 03, the full-of-wisdom people got the electoral process peacefully to the democratic values through enthusiastically participating in the polls.

He continued while responding to questions by the media crew, that although there were some a couple of reports about occurrence of minor unpleasant incidents of tension among the rival groups outside the polling stations, but the overall polling process remained peaceful under the due foolproof security arrangements.

He expressed full satisfaction over the arrangements made by the AJK Election Commission for holding the polls in free, fair and transparent manner.

To a question, he said that since polling process would continue till the stipulated 5.00 pm, voters present in the premises of the polling stations till 5.00 pm would also be able to exercise their right of vote even after passing of the stipulated polling time.

Farooq Niaz said the AJK Election Commission made comprehensive arrangements for holding of free, fair and transparent elections He said the polling continued in a peaceful atmosphere and the voters participated in the polls process vigorously. He said that the counting of votes will start soon after the completion of the polling process by the presiding officers.

Farooq Niaz expressed satisfaction over the great enthusiasm of the people participating in the election by using their right of vote to fulfill their national obligation. He said that the election process will continue till stipulated 5.00 pm and lauded the role of the media encouraging peaceful completion of the election process.

