UrduPoint.com

AJK EC Expresses Full Satisfaction On Overall Holding Of AJK LB Poll In Free, Fair, Peaceful Manner

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 02:10 PM

AJK EC expresses full satisfaction on overall holding of AJK LB poll in free, fair, peaceful manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 08 (APP):Senior Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz here on Thursday expressed full satisfaction over the phased holding of the local bodies elections process in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and peaceful manner – that ended in third and last phase in Mirpur division.

Talking to media during visit to various polling stations to assess the polling process in its third and last phase, he expressed the hope that the overall turnout of the voting would be extremely satisfactory since the local government elections in AJK are being held after a long break of over 31 years, he underlined.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Shoukat Ali, DIG Police Mirpur Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, Director General PID AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal, Divisional Director PID Mirpur Tariq Jameel Durrani, Div. Information Officer Javeid Mallick, DC Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal and other senior officials of the Mirpur division and district administration were also present on the occasion.

The Senior Member AJK EC continued that since the third and last phase of the AJK LB polls was completed in Mirpur division next to the completion of the elections process in Muzaffarabad and Poonch Divisions respectively on November 27 and December 03, the full-of-wisdom people got the electoral process peacefully to the democratic values through enthusiastically participating in the polls.

He continued while responding to questions by the media crew, that although there were some a couple of reports about occurrence of minor unpleasant incidents of tension among the rival groups outside the polling stations, but the overall polling process remained peaceful under the due foolproof security arrangements.

He expressed full satisfaction over the arrangements made by the AJK Election Commission for holding the polls in free, fair and transparent manner.

To a question, he said that since polling process would continue till the stipulated 5.00 pm, voters present in the premises of the polling stations till 5.00 pm would also be able to exercise their right of vote even after passing of the stipulated polling time.

Farooq Niaz said the AJK Election Commission made comprehensive arrangements for holding of free, fair and transparent elections He said the polling continued in a peaceful atmosphere and the voters participated in the polls process vigorously. He said that the counting of votes will start soon after the completion of the polling process by the presiding officers.

Farooq Niaz expressed satisfaction over the great enthusiasm of the people participating in the election by using their right of vote to fulfill their national obligation. He said that the election process will continue till stipulated 5.00 pm and lauded the role of the media encouraging peaceful completion of the election process.

Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Election Police Tariq Jameel Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir November December Media Government

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

6 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.