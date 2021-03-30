AJK EC extends last date for submission of objections on voters' lists to April 7

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission Tuesday extended the last date for submission of objections on voters' lists up to April 7

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission Tuesday extended the last date for submission of objections on voters' lists up to April 7.

Decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting of the Election Commission held in the State metropolis on Tuesday with the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Rtd) Abdul Rasheed Sulehriya in the chair, AJK Election Commission sources told APP Tuesday evening.

The meeting reviewed the progress of preparations of voter lists for the upcoming general elections in Azad Kashmir.

The voter lists provided by NADRA have also been displayed in the offices of all the registrations officers, it was told in the meeting .

All the concerned persons were asked to submit their objections on voter lists up to 7th April to finalize the voter lists.

The AJK Election commission, meanwhile, has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and registration officers in all ten district of the state to redress the complaints in this regard to ensure the finalization of transparent voter lists.

