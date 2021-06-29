UrduPoint.com
AJK EC Hears 29 Appeals On Nomination Papers Acceptance, Rejection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

AJK EC hears 29 appeals on nomination papers acceptance, rejection

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Tuesday heard 29 appeals, lodged by various candidates over acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers in the various Constituencies of the liberated valley.

Talking to APP, AJK District Election Officer Arshad Hussain Khawaja said the decisions on these appeals would be announced on June 30 and July 1.

He said the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 2 and final list of candidates would be displayed on July 3 while electoral symbols would be allotted on July 4.

There are 2,817,090 registered voters for 33 seats of all ten districts. A total of 402,441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise for Pakistan-based refugees' 12 constituencies,The general election 2021 for AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on July 25, this year from 8 am to 5 pm.

