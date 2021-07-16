UrduPoint.com
AJK EC Issues Code Of Conduct For Media Coverage Of Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Friday issued code of conduct for the media coverage of upcoming general elections in the region to be held on July 25, banning the announcement of results till two hours after the closure of polling process

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Friday issued code of conduct for the media coverage of upcoming general elections in the region to be held on July 25, banning the announcement of results till two hours after the closure of polling process.

The principles were formulated to maintain high moral standards for honest media coverage to ensure impartiality and fairness of electoral process and the code will apply to all types of media including print, electronic and social media, according to a press released issued here.

Media will not publish or air any unconfirmed news, analysis based on hypothesis and derogatory statements, news, photos, videos etc regarding elections and electoral process or candidates contesting elections.

Instigating speeches and remarks creating law and order situation or harming peace will not be published or aired in media.

Meanwhile, passes will be issued to media persons for the coverage of polling process according to list of journalists provided by Secretary Information of the government for 15 journalists in each districts.

No media person will be allowed to enter in control room on the request of any media house unless having pass issued by Election Commission.

No media person will make video footage or photo of polling process without the permission of presiding officer.

