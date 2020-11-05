UrduPoint.com
AJK EC Issues New Voter Lists Preparation Schedule For Kashmiri Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

AJK EC issues new voter lists preparation schedule for Kashmiri refugees

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has issued new voter lists preparation schedule of electoral constituencies for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has issued new voter lists preparation schedule of electoral Constituencies for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.

According to notification issued here on Thursday, the appointment of Registration officer and Assistant Registration officers had been made in that regard.

As per schedule, the completion of data collection on door to door basis would be held from November 16 to December 15, voter lists would be completed from December 16 up to 22 and the same would be issued on December 23. The objections could be received from December 24 and decisions would be made from January 27 up to February 4, against objections, the notification added.

The details said that copies of voter lists would be prepared from February 11 up to 15 and the final voter lists would be issued on February 16, 2021 .

