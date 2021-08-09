UrduPoint.com

AJK EC Issues Schedule For Presidential Elections

Mon 09th August 2021

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued schedule for the presidential Election here on Monday

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued schedule for the presidential Election here on Monday.

According to the schedule, the presidential elections would be held on August 17,2021 and the polling would be held to elect the new President of AJK.

As per schedule, the nomination papers for the presidential candidate would be submitted on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon before the Election Commissioner/Returning officer and the scrutiny of papers would be held on the same day by EC/RO. The nomination papers could be taken back on August 16,2021 till 11:30 a.m. accordingly.

