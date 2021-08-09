AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued schedule for the presidential Election here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued schedule for the presidential Election here on Monday.

According to the schedule, the presidential elections would be held on August 17,2021. The nomination papers for the presidential candidate would be submitted on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon before the Election Commissioner/Returning officer while the scrutiny of papers would be held on the same day by EC/RO. The nomination papers could be taken back on August 16,2021 till 11:30 a.m. accordingly. The polling will be held on August 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the election commission has also announced the schedule for the election for the seats of four members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir council. The polling for the election of four members will be held on august 23,2021 at Assembly Hall from 10:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to schedule, the nomination papers would be filed before the returning officer on August 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held the same day after 2:00 p.m. The appeals against the acceptance or rejections of the nomination papers could be filed before the election commission on August 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The election commission would hear the appeals on August 21 from 09:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The decisions on the appeals would be announced the same day from 01:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till August 22 before 11:30 a.m., following which the final lists of the contesting candidates would be published before 2:00 p.m. The Election for these seats will be held on August 23.