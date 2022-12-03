AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, order during LB polls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 02 (APP):Raja Farooq Niaz Khan, a senior member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission here on Friday appreciated the local law enforcement agencies and the administration for peaceful holding of the local government elections in Muzaffarabad.

Addressing the district administration of Mirpur division he said, "Police and other administrative institutions have high capabilities who ensured the foolproof arrangements during the first phase of the elections".

He said that the same peaceful environment would be ensured during the Poonch and Mirpur Divisions elections which would be held on December 03 and December 08 respectively.

"Manpower will be increased at sensitive polling stations and quick response force will also be increased.

Members of peace and coordination reconciliation committees in local elections should play their role in ending the atmosphere of tension during polling," he added.

Raja Farooq Niaz also presided over a meeting to review the polling arrangements in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber on December 08.

He advised the divisional and district administration to ensure the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the candidates.

According to the code of conduct, there would be zero tolerance in case of violation of the code of conduct by candidates as well as their supporters.

He said that the peaceful conduct of local government elections will lead to the transfer powers to the elected representatives of the people at grassroot level.