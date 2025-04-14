AJK EC member reviews election preparations in Mirpur ahead of 2026 general elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission' member Syed Nazir Hassan Gillani, visited the District Election Commission Office in Mirpur to discuss local preparations for the upcoming general elections-2026 in AJK.

The visit of the EC member Mr.

Gillani was followed by a review meeting held to improve the performance of field staff during the polls to the 53-member AJK Legislative Assembly, AJK Election Commission sources later told APP here on Monday.

He appreciated the suggestions of Assistant Election Commissioner Mirpur, Usman Muneer Chaudhry and directed him to submit a detailed report based on his proposals and opinions to make the voter registration and election process transparent and peaceful, the sources said.

