UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK EC Members Call On CECP, Discuss Steps For Holding Transparent Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

AJK EC members call on CECP, discuss steps for holding transparent elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) : July 11 (APP):Members of Azad jammu & Kashmir Election Commission, Raja Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Meer called on Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the metropolis on Sunday, it was officially said.

They discussed with CECP on affairs related to scheduled holding of General Elections AJK on July 25.

The members of AJK Election Commission invited Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja to visit AJK on election day to monitor the electoral process and arrangements made by them.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan accepted the invitation and maintained that he would come and witness the electoral process.

Members of AJK Election Commission thanked the Election Commissioner of Pakistan for its cooperation in preparation of electoral rolls for 12 seats of Constituent Assembly of AJK for IIOJK refugees living in various parts of Pakistan.

They also lauded the decision of appointing ECP officials as Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the election on the reserved seats of the Jammu Kashmir refugees.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

15 seconds ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.