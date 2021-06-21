UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK EC Seeks Deployment Of Army, Paramilitary Forces In Elections

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:07 PM

AJK EC seeks deployment of army, paramilitary forces in elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces of Pakistan and commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the forthcoming general elections of legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces of Pakistan and commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the forthcoming general elections of legislative Assembly.

The election commission has approached interior ministry for the deployment of Pak-Army, Rangers and Punjab constabulary to maintain law and order and peaceful conduct of Elections on the polling day.

The election commission has also directed the AJK Chief Secretary to contact the authorities concerned of all the provisional governments for the implementation of the code of conduct prepared in the light of the proposals presented by all the political parties.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Rangers Interior Ministry Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

AJK EC asks Chief Secretaries, Commissioner Isb t ..

24 seconds ago

Goal of EU's New Sanctions Against Belarus is To D ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister directs cleanliness of Nullahs befo ..

27 seconds ago

Ailing patient of Sanghar sent to Karachi for trea ..

29 seconds ago

CEO Pakistan Railways to hold katchery on June 23 ..

4 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg Briefs President of European Co ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.