AJK EC seeks deployment of army, paramilitary forces in elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces of Pakistan and commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the forthcoming general elections of legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has issued directives to the Chief Secretaries of all the four provinces of Pakistan and commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the code of conduct effectively in connection with the forthcoming general elections of legislative Assembly.

The election commission has approached interior ministry for the deployment of Pak-Army, Rangers and Punjab constabulary to maintain law and order and peaceful conduct of Elections on the polling day.

The election commission has also directed the AJK Chief Secretary to contact the authorities concerned of all the provisional governments for the implementation of the code of conduct prepared in the light of the proposals presented by all the political parties.