AJK Edu Dept asked its employees to desist from electioneering

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) education department on Thursday asked its employees to not take part in election campaign of any candidate or party in serious violation of the AJK Election Act 2020 as well as the code of conduct devised for the upcoming polls.

According to details, as per the Election Act 2020 and Amendment Act 2021 the government employees cannot take part in election campaign through electronic, print and social media or any other form, said a press release issued by Directorate of Education here.

If complaint was received against any employee with solid evidence, then the department concerned would take stern action against accused under the rules of Efficiency and Discipline Act, it added.

All the principals and officials of education department had been directed to inform the employees, to refrain from taking part in political activities and election campaigns.

The Directorate of Education warned the employees that stern action would be taken under the above cited rules, against those found involved in running election campaign through electronic, print and social media.