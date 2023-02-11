AJK Education policy 2023-40 announced

MIRPR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 11 (APP):The Education Policy 2023-2040 has been announced in Azad Jammu Kashmir after the State cabinet, on Saturday, formally approved the policy for Elementary and Secondary Schools, official sources said.

The state cabinet met in an extraordinary session at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis with Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan in the chair, official sources told APP Saturday evening.

As per the policy a public awareness campaign under the slogan "Education compulsory for every child, exemplary school, exemplary society" will be launched all across the state to enroll out-of-school children in schools.

The academic year will start from March and books would be provided free of cost to students up to Primary. The teachers training academy will be established to raise the educational standard.

Later speaking on this occasion, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the cabinet members should be given a detailed briefing on all its details regarding the education policy.

Stressing the need for improving the curriculum and teaching methods, the PM said that problems of the education sector would be solved under the proposed education policy.

"Azad Jammu and Kashmir has the honor of being the first to introduce a comprehensive policy on education that integrates IT, entrepreneurship, math and scientific and religious studies", he said.

The approval of the education policy, he said, would go a long way to promote quality education in the state. He said "Educated Kashmir" was the vision of his government.

"The government will use all resources to turn this vision into reality", he said. He said that the national education policy has all-round benefits.

He said that 60 to 70 percent of the problems faced by the Education sector would be solved by the proposed education policy.

Regarding the amendment being introduced in the Mirpur Development Authority Act, the cabinet meeting while postponing the agenda item decided that after looking at the procedure of other authorities a decision will be taken about it later.

Regarding the fund collection for Turkey's quake victims, the cabinet meeting decided that an appeal would be made to the people to deposit funds in the Prime Minister's account.

It was also decided that 5 days' salary of the ministers and all the officers and officials from grade 6 to 22 will be donated to the earthquake victims of Turkey.

In the meeting, prayers were offered for the people who were martyred in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In the meeting, prayers were also offered for the driver who died in a dumper accident at Arja and condolences were expressed to the bereaved.

The meeting was attended amount by Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Government Ministers Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Abdul Majid Khan, Ch. Diwan Ali Khan Chaghatai, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nair, Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, and others, the sources condluced.