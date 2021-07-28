AJK Election Commission announces official results of AJK Polls

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission Wednesday issued notification of the successful candidates of the General Elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission Wednesday issued notification of the successful candidates of the General Elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile the schedule for eight reserved seats was also announced by the AJK EC where election will be held on August 2.

According to the notification of the Election Commission, the nomination papers for the reserved seats can be filed from 9 am to 2 pm on July 29 (Thursday).