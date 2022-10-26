UrduPoint.com

AJK Election Commission Deflates Rumors Of LB Election Postponement:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:41 PM

AJK Election Commission deflates rumors of LB election postponement:

The Election Commission of Azad Kashmir has categorically deflated the rumors circulating on social media regarding the postponement of forthcoming Local Body Elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Kashmir has categorically deflated the rumors circulating on social media regarding the postponement of forthcoming Local Body Elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022.

According to the Press Release issued by spokesperson of AJK Election Commission here on Wednesday said that EC seriously rejects such rumors and clarifies that there is no reality in these fake news items which are being circulated on social media and clearly saying that LB elections in AJK would be held as per the schedule issued by Election Commission.

He said that neither government has put forth any move nor the Election Commission has taken into consideration regarding the adjournment of LB Elections.

The spokesperson made it clear that Local Body Elections would be held timely in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to complete the democratic process and ensure the public representation at gross root level.

