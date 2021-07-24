UrduPoint.com
AJK Election Commission Devises Plan To Maintain Full Secrecy During Polling

Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

AJK Election Commission devises plan to maintain full secrecy during polling

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 24 (APP):In the wake of the fool proof arrangements for holding of the scheduled July 25 Azad Jammu Kashmir General elections in free, fair and transparent manner, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission have taken special steps to maintain complete secrecy at the polling stations.

Talking to APP the sources said the AJK Election Commission under the secrecy plan, soon after completion of the polling process and counting of the votes, the presiding officer will provide a copy of unofficial election result only to the polling agents on Form- 24.

The sources categorically said that the already declared media policy will be strictly implemented at the polling stations and only those media persons bearing the entry pass issued by the Secretary AJK Election Commission, will be allowed to enter in to the designated premises of the polling stations for due coverage.

More Stories From Pakistan

