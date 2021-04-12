UrduPoint.com
AJK Election Commission Displays New Electoral Lists Of Kashmiri Refugees In All 12 Constituencies Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:48 PM

AJK Election Commission displays new electoral lists of Kashmiri refugees in all 12 constituencies of Pakistan

AJK Election Commission (EC) displayed new electoral lists of Kashmiri refugees in all twelve constituencies of Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :AJK Election Commission (EC) displayed new electoral lists of Kashmiri refugees in all twelve Constituencies of Pakistan: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has displayed the initial draft of new electoral lists in all 12 constituencies allocated for Kashmiri refugees and Mangla Dam victims settled in Pakistan in view of the forthcoming general Elections of AJK Legislative Assembly to be held in 2021.

According to the schedule issued by the spokesperson of Election Commission issued here on Monday said that claims and objections against these electoral lists could be submitted before the Regional Election Commissioners/Revising Authorities(for Kashmiri Refugees settled in Pakistan) of the concerned Divisions from April 10 up to April 21,2021.

As per the initial draft of electoral lists and schedule, the electoral lists have been displayed on April 9 in all the offices of concerned district Election Commissioners and in the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (Registration officers for Kashmiri Refugees).

The AJK EC informing the Kashmiri Refugees that if any voter found missing or wrongly mentioned his/her name or data in the voter lists or initial process of electoral lists and new updating and then he/she should promptly submit his/her claim or objection through a form before the concerned Regional Election Commissioner for correction and the objection form could be obtained from the Regional Election Commissioner office.

The Regional Election Commissioner as a Revising Authority after hearing will issue its decision and the electoral lists would be updated in the light of the decisions and after that the final lists would also be issued accordingly said the schedule.

