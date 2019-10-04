UrduPoint.com
AJK Election Commission Disqualified Ch. Saeed Issues Notification:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:48 PM

AJK Election Commission disqualified Ch. Saeed Issues Notification:

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has issued official notification of the disqualification of Ch. Muhammad Saeed, member of AJK Legislative Assembly from LA-3 (Mirpur) in the light of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a contempt of court case titled Haji-Javed Akram v/s Ch. Muhammad Saeed, says an official handout issued by Press Information Department of AJK government on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has issued official notification of the disqualification of Ch. Muhammad Saeed, member of AJK Legislative Assembly from LA-3 (Mirpur) in the light of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a contempt of court case titled Haji-Javed Akram v/s Ch. Muhammad Saeed, says an official handout issued by Press Information Department of AJK government on Friday.

The elections schedule for holding of the bye-elections in the aforesaid constituency will be announced by the AJK Elections Commission later on, the handout added.

It may be added that the PML (N) AJK's nominee Ch. Muhammad Saeed had been elected as member of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the State Assembly election in 2016 from Mirpur LA-III constituency defeating his nearest rival Barrister Sultan Mahmood Ch., the candidate of PTI (AJK chapter) and former Prime Minister of the state.

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, had, on September 25, declared Ch. Saeed disqualified for contesting elections to any public office for next five years period announcing verdict on a contempt of court case filed by Haji Javed Akram, a local resident.

