AJK Election Commission issues schedule for elections of 4 Kashmir Council members

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has issued schedule for the elections of 4 Kashmir Council Members on Monday.

According to the schedule, the elections to be held on August 23 for Kashmir Council membership and the polling would be held at Assembly Hall from 10:00 AM up to 2:00 PM.

As per the schedule the nomination papers would be submitted on August 13 at 9:00 AM to 2:00 Pm before the Returning Officer and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be made on the same day after 2:00 PM.

The appeals against nomination papers could be filed before the Election Commissioner on 16 August from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the EC will make hearing on August 21 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and on the same day the EC would issue its decision on appeals from 1:00 PM to 4:00 Pm.

The candidates could withdraw from Elections on 22 August before 11:30 AM and the final list of candidates would be displayed on the same day before 2:00 in Election Commission office.

The polling for KC membership as per schedule would be held on August 23,2021 at 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and after that counting process of votes would be held accordingly.

The schedule for the elected KC members would be made by AJK EC, Returning Officer and Polling Officer Muhmmad Ishfaq.