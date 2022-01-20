UrduPoint.com

AJK Election Commission Unsure Of Holding LB Polls On Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:54 PM

AJK election commission unsure of holding LB polls on time

While complaining non- availability of required funds and cooperation from the government functionaries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Thursday expressed its inability to hold local bodies' elections on time by August this year as directed by the Supreme Court

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :While complaining non- availability of required funds and cooperation from the government functionaries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Thursday expressed its inability to hold local bodies' elections on time by August this year as directed by the Supreme Court.

"We have completed the delimitation process and appeals are being heard in the court however, other stage before the conduct of elections are pretty slow due to non provision of required funds from the government and absence of legislation," Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria accompanying with two members of the commission Farhat Ali Mir and Farooq Niaz told a group of journalist here during an informal chat.

Sulehria told reporters that election commission had sought an amount of Rs 980 million, a total estimated amount for conducting local bodies' election but so for nothing was provided to the commission.

He said an amount of Rs 40 million was provided few years back for the purpose and they had paid the revenue officer for delimitation cast.

"We have sought the required amount from the government six month earlier but nothing received so for," he added.

Member election commission Farhat Ali Mir pointed out that the government had made the release of the amount conditional with the submission of accounts for the amount provided for holding general elections which he termed as a delaying tactics by the government functionaries.

He said the commission has to make a contract with National data base and registration authority (NADRA) for up gradations of electoral lists but they were unable to immediately ink such contract due to unavailability of funds for the purpose. He said a committee headed by secretary law was constituted to draft a legislation to amend the local government Act but latter another other committee headed by chief secretary general was constituted to oversee the previous committee due to which the process was pending. "We are not sure that under which law, the elections would be conducted and how to proceed further," He observed. He also complaint about the scarcity of supportive staff with the election commission and low privileges of members commission as compared to members of election commission of Pakistan. He said Chief election commissioner of Pakistan was taking a salary and privileges equal to a Judge of the Supreme Court and members equal to a judge of the high court while in AJK chief election commissioner was drawing equal to a Judge of the High court and members equal to a secretary to the government.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

2 minutes ago
 CM condemns Anarkali blast

CM condemns Anarkali blast

2 minutes ago
 World breaks daily Covid case record: AFP tally

World breaks daily Covid case record: AFP tally

2 minutes ago
 DC visits northern entry point, overhead bridge, d ..

DC visits northern entry point, overhead bridge, directs installation of lights ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor strongly condemns Lahore blast

Sindh Governor strongly condemns Lahore blast

6 minutes ago
 94 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

94 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.