AJK Election Concludes In Rwp Amid Tight Security; Counting Begins

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

AJK election concludes in Rwp amid tight security; counting begins

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The voting for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections which commenced at 8.00 AM ended peacefully here at 5.00 PM and no major untoward incident was reported in the city.

The counting of votes has started and the complete results would be announced at the spot by the Presiding Officers after completion of the counting process.

According to the polling officials, the voters present inside the polling stations would be allowed to cast ballots even after the end of polling time.

As many as 97 polling stations were set up in Rawalpindi for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections while as many as 1,500 police officers and constables were deployed to ensure law and order and enforce the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed the officers and personnel to effectively implement the Election Code of Conduct and all the rules.

The CPO also directed the police officers that the election code of conduct should be implemented in letter and spirit at all cost, adding, no one should be allowed to display weapons.

All-out efforts were made to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, he added.

All available resources were utilized to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the elections, he said and added that senior police officers were monitoring all election processes in their respective areas.

