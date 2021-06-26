AJK Election meetings, processions to strictly adhere Covid SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 26 (APP):To avert continual threat of Corona pandemic in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, authorities have imposed due restrictions on holding of major public rallies and processions during the election campaign by the political parties.

"A procession of maximum of 500 persons and gathering of maximum of 300 persons as a corner meeting within the walled premises would be allowed for election campaign by each candidate in his concerned electoral constituency in different hours", member of AJK Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir told APP Friday night.

The scheduled AJK elections will be held under the security of para-military forces including Rangers as well as the AJK police including its reserved contingents, he added.

There are 2,817,090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir's all ten districts.

And for 12 refugees Constituencies, a total of 402,441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise, he said.

Holding of major car and motor cycle rallies during elections campaign in Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been banned.

Under the comprehensive code of conduct, candidates will have to take prior permission from the district administration of their concerned electoral constituency for holding a small public rally for election campaign, the sources underlined,The voters shall have to produce the original CNIC at the polling station while using his or her right of franchise in the elections, District Election Officer Arshad Hussain Khawaja said.

Visiting overseas Kashmiris shall also have to produce the original CNIC issued by NADRA for using the right of vote in the polls, Khawaja said.