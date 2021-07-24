UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections: 1568 Voters To Cast Votes In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

AJK Elections: 1568 voters to cast votes in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 1569 voters will cast their votes in four polling stations, established for Azad Kashmir elections in city, on Sunday (July 25).

According to Election Commissioner source, for LA 42 Kashmir valley, three polling stations have been set up at Government Boys and Government Girls Schools Haram Gate.

As many as 1482 voters will cast votes. Similarly, for one polling of LA Jammu, 87 persons will exercise their right to vote.

Related Topics

Election Vote Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

2 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

3 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.