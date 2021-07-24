AJK Elections: 1568 voters to cast votes in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 1569 voters will cast their votes in four polling stations, established for Azad Kashmir elections in city, on Sunday (July 25).

According to Election Commissioner source, for LA 42 Kashmir valley, three polling stations have been set up at Government Boys and Government Girls Schools Haram Gate.

As many as 1482 voters will cast votes. Similarly, for one polling of LA Jammu, 87 persons will exercise their right to vote.