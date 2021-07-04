UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections: 701 Candidates In Run For 45 General Seats

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

AJK Elections: 701 candidates in run for 45 general seats

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission on Sunday issued a final list of contesting candidates for the upcoming general elections of 45 legislative Assembly general seats which was going to be held on July 25 after the last date fixed for withdrawal of nomination papers here.

According to final list, a total of 701 candidates were in run for 45 general seats including 579 for 33 Constituencies within the territorial limits of AJK and 122 for 12 refugee constituencies comprising on four provinces of Pakistan.

In four constituencies of district Mirpur, a total of 95 candidates filed nomination papers out of which 88 were declared correct after the scrutiny and now 80 were in the contest as eight withdrew their nomination before the last date.

In three constituencies of Bhimber district, 63 candidates filed nomination papers, 61 were accepted after scrutiny and 53 were in run after withdrawal.

Likewise, 153 nomination papers were filed in 6 constituencies of Kotli district out of which 147 accepted and 104 were in contest after withdrawal of rest of the candidates.

The final list showed that 112 candidates filed nomination papers in 4 constituencies of Bagh District out of which 110 were accepted and 76 left in the contest after withdrawal.

On seven constituencies of district Poonch cum Sudhanoti, 151 candidates filed nomination papers,148 accepted and 114 remained in the contest of last date of withdrawal.

A total of 70 candidates filed nomination papers on 2 constituencies of Neelum District out of which 67 declared correct and 39 were in run after withdrawal of the rest, the list added.

In Muzaffarabad and Hatian districts, 158 candidates filed nomination papers on 7 constituencies out of which 153 were accepted and 113 were in contest after passing the date for withdrawal.

On six constituencies reserved for refugees from Jammu residing in different areas of Pakistan, 94 candidates filed nomination papers, 86 were declared correct and 72 were in run while on six seats reserved for refugees from Kashmir Valley, 78 nomination papers were filed, 74 were accepted and 50 candidates were in run after withdrawal.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Sunday From Refugee Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

24 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

39 minutes ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

1 hour ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.